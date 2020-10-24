Regis Management CO LLC Buys 257,927 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regis Management CO LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 8.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $48,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.36 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

