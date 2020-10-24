Regis Management CO LLC Decreases Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the period. Slack Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WORK. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 260.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,211 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,999 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,810.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,917,844.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,650.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,333 shares of company stock valued at $13,266,476. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WORK opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.