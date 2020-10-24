Regis Management CO LLC Grows Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Regis Management CO LLC increased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC owned approximately 0.09% of R1 RCM worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $162,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 174.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

