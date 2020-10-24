Regis Management CO LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,669,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 11.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $68,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 143,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

