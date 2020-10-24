Regis Management CO LLC Purchases 29,309 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 92,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

