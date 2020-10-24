Regis Management CO LLC Sells 27,185 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Regis Management CO LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,185 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $85.24.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

