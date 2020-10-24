Regis Management CO LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 213.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 86,778 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 432.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 546,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 443,568 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 97.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 220,429 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 42.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.26.

OXY opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.