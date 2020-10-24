Regis Management CO LLC Takes Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 236.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.71.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,857,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,022 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $236.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 813.82 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $241.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.30.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

