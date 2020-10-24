Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:RS opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

