Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Shares of RBNC opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $280.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBNC shares. BidaskClub lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $112,347.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,112 shares of company stock worth $139,227. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

