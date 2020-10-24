Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Relx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Relx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 76,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Relx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Relx by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

