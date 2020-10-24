Relx (NYSE:RELX) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RELX. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Relx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

RELX stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 186.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

