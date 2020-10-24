Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 666,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Relx by 80.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after buying an additional 659,318 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,122,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,210,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 248,244 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,540,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 165,677 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

