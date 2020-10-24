Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MARK. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Remark in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

MARK stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.93. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Remark will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Remark by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

