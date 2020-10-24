Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.09 ($33.05).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €24.77 ($29.14) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.47. Renault SA has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

About Renault SA (RNO.PA)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.