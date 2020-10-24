Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Republic Services is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders to reduce costs and improve profitability. The company continues to grow internally with the help of long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. Consistency in dividend payments and share buybacks not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. Partly due to these positives, shares of Republic Services have gained over the past year. On the flip side, the company's operation in a highly competitive solid waste industry remains a concern. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasoanlity continues to act as a major headwind.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06. Republic Services has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 150.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 982.2% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

