Reviewing Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) & Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) and Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B -6.09% -0.08% -0.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.39 billion 1.84 $701.12 million $0.17 16.47 Liberty Braves Group Series B $476.00 million 0.06 $106.00 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Volatility & Risk

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Koninklijke KPN and Liberty Braves Group Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company also provides cloud, workspace, and security services to small and medium enterprises; and workplace management, IT management, cybersecurity, and information and communication technologies to large and corporate enterprises. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.