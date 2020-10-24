Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded to Buy by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Robert Half International stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Robert Half International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $1,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 34.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

