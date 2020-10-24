Robert W. Baird Boosts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $23.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE:GPS opened at $21.42 on Friday. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in GAP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in GAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in GAP by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in GAP by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in GAP by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.