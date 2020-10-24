Robert W. Baird Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $252.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHR. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $236.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,088 shares of company stock valued at $50,889,383. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

