Robert W. Baird Raises LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $65.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.86.

LivaNova stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 115.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,013.1% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LivaNova by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

