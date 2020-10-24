Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New $73.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCI. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.56.

RCI opened at $44.04 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,162,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 568,692 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,776,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,300,000 after acquiring an additional 163,023 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 29.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 320,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

