Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 42.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

