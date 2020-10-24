Rosenblatt Securities Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $66.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.44.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pentair by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Pentair by 0.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.