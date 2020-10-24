Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €10.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IBE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.87 ($12.79).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

