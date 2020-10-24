Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$27.00

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

TSE CFP opened at C$16.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. Canfor Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.11 and a 52 week high of C$19.06.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.70. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 1.5747067 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

