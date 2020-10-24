Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $97.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.00.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

