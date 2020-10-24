Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

TSE:KPT opened at C$12.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.91. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$8.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.35.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$386.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$369.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.937165 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

