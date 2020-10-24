Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Shares of RY opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,576 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,847,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

