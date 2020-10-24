Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $12.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.02. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 401,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 35.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

