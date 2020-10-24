Royal Bank of Canada Trims Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Target Price to $37.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.43.

HXL stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,533,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hexcel by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 524,016 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,529,000 after acquiring an additional 386,674 shares during the period.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

