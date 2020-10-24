Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $52.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPRX. UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,454,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $49,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $97,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

