Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Receives $32.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.67 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $23.33 to $33.33 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $570,173.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,334 shares of company stock worth $5,597,535. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 123,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $2,467,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 147.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 55,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $38.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

