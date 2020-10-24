Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

