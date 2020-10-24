salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Barclays

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $264.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.60.

CRM stock opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $5,670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,666,292,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,767 shares of company stock valued at $176,819,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

