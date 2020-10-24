Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$14.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSL. CIBC raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.88.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock opened at C$10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.41. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$14.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.00.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$25.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1858605 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

