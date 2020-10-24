Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,100 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 541 ($7.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 803.06 ($10.49).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 548.40 ($7.16) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 532.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 610.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Also, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 90,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 92,092 shares of company stock valued at $51,031,860.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.