Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €135.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €120.23 ($141.45).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €131.85 ($155.12) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($135.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €124.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.74.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

