Sartorius’ (SARTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SARTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.00.

Get Sartorius alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $339.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.39 and its 200-day moving average is $300.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.51 and a beta of 0.49. Sartorius has a twelve month low of $190.78 and a twelve month high of $348.00.

About Sartorius

There is no company description available for Sartorius AG.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.