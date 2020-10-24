Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

NYSE:SLB opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.