Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after buying an additional 420,666 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

SCHD stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

