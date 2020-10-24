Scotiabank Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$13.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$13.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 123.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$76,692.60.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

