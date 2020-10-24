Sentivate (SNTVT) Achieves Market Cap of $8.31 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. Sentivate has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $122,689.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034657 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $594.65 or 0.04577737 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00310297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00030063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,859,740,175 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.