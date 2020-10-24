Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SQNS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.16. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.