Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Shell Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by 74.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

SHLX opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

