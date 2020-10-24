Shift (SHIFT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.14 Million

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Shift has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $2,252.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

