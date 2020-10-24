Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $62.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

