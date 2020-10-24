Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
BPC stock opened at GBX 2.53 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. Bahamas Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.18.
About Bahamas Petroleum
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
