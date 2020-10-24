Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

BPC stock opened at GBX 2.53 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. Bahamas Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.18.

Get Bahamas Petroleum alerts:

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.