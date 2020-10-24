Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine, which covers 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

