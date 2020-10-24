Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFNC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of SFNC opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 72.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 720,892 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $316,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 158,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.